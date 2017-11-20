All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

373 Stegman Pkwy 2

373 Stegman Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

373 Stegman Parkway, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 281843

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Hardwood Floors
*Spacious and airy
*Plenty of windows
*Tons of sunlight
*Near transportation
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the best place for you.

CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING TIME
Please Contact Davey 347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281843
Property Id 281843

(RLNE5783499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 have any available units?
373 Stegman Pkwy 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 have?
Some of 373 Stegman Pkwy 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 currently offering any rent specials?
373 Stegman Pkwy 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 is pet friendly.
Does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 offer parking?
No, 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 does not offer parking.
Does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 have a pool?
No, 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 does not have a pool.
Does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 have accessible units?
No, 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 Stegman Pkwy 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
