Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

!! 1ST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM GEM NON-OWNER OCCUPIED !! Take a look at Hancock's RENOVATED unit providing you with easy access to nj/nyc transportation like the Light Rail, PATH, Bus Transit, and lots of other community amenities to enjoy from! This rental opportunity offers you a kitchen with SS APPLIANCES, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! HEAT IS INCLUDED. It Features DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD and PORCH TOO!!. Take advantage today!