All apartments in Bayonne
Find more places like 731-735 Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
731-735 Ave A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

731-735 Ave A

731 Avenue A · (201) 856-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayonne
See all
Constable Hook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

731 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
731-735 Ave A - Property Id: 322442

**NO BROKER FEE**
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.
-Located close distance to transportation, shopping, restaurants, parks, and more! Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout.
-Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove & Microwave),
-Minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation!
-Heat and Hot Water Included!!
-Pets allowed (conditional)
FOR SHOWINGS TEXT MELISA AT 201-856-9099
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/731-735-ave-a-bayonne-nj/322442
Property Id 322442

(RLNE5964039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731-735 Ave A have any available units?
731-735 Ave A has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731-735 Ave A have?
Some of 731-735 Ave A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731-735 Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
731-735 Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731-735 Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 731-735 Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 731-735 Ave A offer parking?
No, 731-735 Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 731-735 Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731-735 Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731-735 Ave A have a pool?
No, 731-735 Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 731-735 Ave A have accessible units?
No, 731-735 Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 731-735 Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 731-735 Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731-735 Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 731-735 Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 731-735 Ave A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Bay One
957 Broadway
Bayonne, NJ 07002

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBayonne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Dog Friendly Apartments
Bayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJEdgewater, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity