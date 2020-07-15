Amenities
731-735 Ave A - Property Id: 322442
**NO BROKER FEE**
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.
-Located close distance to transportation, shopping, restaurants, parks, and more! Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout.
-Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove & Microwave),
-Minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation!
-Heat and Hot Water Included!!
-Pets allowed (conditional)
FOR SHOWINGS TEXT MELISA AT 201-856-9099
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/731-735-ave-a-bayonne-nj/322442
Property Id 322442
(RLNE5964039)