Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:18 PM

698 BROADWAY

698 Broadway · (917) 797-2423
Location

698 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Industrially elegant apartment in converted circa 1900's furniture store. This beautiful two bedroom unit features exposed brick walls, gorgeous oak floors, and modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Perfectly situated 2 blocks from the 34th Street Light Rail, minutes from downtown Jersey City, Exchange Place, Grove Street Path, Newport, Hoboken Path, Journal Square and Manhattan. Broadway District location, offering convenient access to restaurants, stores, and transport. Pet Friendly, Laundry in-unit and secured intercom entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 BROADWAY have any available units?
698 BROADWAY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 698 BROADWAY have?
Some of 698 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
698 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 698 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 698 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 698 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 698 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 698 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 698 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 698 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 698 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 698 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 698 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 698 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
