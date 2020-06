Amenities

w/d hookup parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted, bright, airy and spacious 2-bedroom apartment with small office. Large eat in kitchen with new Stove, newer high-end refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups are available in basementt. Shared use of yard with one parking space. This is a great unit in a quiet building close to Bayonne high school! Minimum credit score of 650, proof of funds. 1 1/2 months security, 1 month’s rent & 1 month’s realtor fee