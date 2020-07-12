/
/
/
the south end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:34 PM
349 Apartments for rent in The South End, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
25 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
29 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Arlington Avenue Unit #1907
315 Arlington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High rise condo in Uptown with City View! - 19th floor high rise unit with extra large living room. One bedroom, 2 bath with bonus room. Bonus room is not suitable as a bedroom. 25 ft balcony overlooking the Charlotte skyline.
Results within 1 mile of The South End
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
66 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
56 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
63 Units Available
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,246
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1222 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Greenside
1315 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,118
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1041 sqft
This charming community is near the parks including Little Sugar Creek. Homes feature granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site yoga, pool, gym, and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NC