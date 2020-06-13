/
/
lexington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:55 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Lexington, NC📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 E 1st St EXT
521 E 1st Street Ext, Lexington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home near Downtown Lexington! - Appointment by email only. Don't miss out on this newly renovated 2 BR | 2 BA home located within walking distance of downtown Lexington.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 FAIRVIEW DR
602 Fairview Drive, Lexington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2024 sqft
4BDRM 2 BA HOME IN LEXINGTON. - 4 BDRM 2 BA HOME. 2 BDRM'S UP 2 DOWN. STOVE, REF, D.W. W/D CONNECTIONS IN BASEMENT, BASEMENT STORAGE, 2 GARAGES. HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS. GAS HEAT WITH GAS LOGS IN FIREPLACE. CENTRAL AC.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
110 Ridgewood Drive
110 Ridgewood Drive, Lexington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Ridgewood Drive in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lexington
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
808 N. Long Street
808 North Long Es Street, East Spencer, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
808 Long Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Basboard Heat, Window Air Conditioning, No Pets & No Smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5431608)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
5860 Herinhut Road
5860 Herinhut Road, Davidson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lexington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Lexington area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lexington from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and High Point.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NC