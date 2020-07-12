Apartment List
242 Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.

1 of 9

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Briargrove Drive
2306 Briargrove Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1445 sqft
This adorable brick ranch under the shade of mature trees makes for a cozy place to call your own! Inside, the floorplan features a living room and a family room.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6809 Cardigan Avenue
6809 Cardigan Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1622 sqft
Cozy Split-Level Home Close to Viewmont Park Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7503 Misty View Court
7503 Misty View Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1576 sqft
7503 Misty View Court Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home in Herons Pond!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the Herons Pond subdivision. There is an open kitchen/dining room space that offers lots of cabinet storage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Gaynelle Drive
4604 Gaynelle Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1890 sqft
Lots of room in this Two Story / Attached Garage Home, Open Floor Plan w/ 2 Entertaining Spaces: A Formal Living Room AND Family Room that Opens to Kitchen + A Bonus Room off Kitchen that can be used as a Bedroom, Office, or Den + a "Huge" Master

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6119 Windsor Gate Lane
6119 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
All laminate flooring downstairs with a half bath and washer/dryer hook ups. Great room, dining and kitchen open up to a private back yard. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a loft that could be used as second bedroom, owner will partition it off.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
7216 Linda Lake Dr
7216 Linda Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,000
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a convenient and quiet place to call home? This fully renovated basement apartment has a private entry, separate parking and lots of storage!! This is a studio apartment and there is someone that lives in the main home. No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
6429 Windsor Gate Lane
6429 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1072 sqft
This Lovely Townhouse unit features an open floor plan boasting spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own baths. Living room with a cozy fireplace to snuggle around while still getting tons of natural light in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4811 Spring Lake Dr #A
4811 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
4811 Spring Lake Drive #A - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Spring Lake. Main floor unit has great walk out patio. Condo has all new LVP flooring - NO CARPET! Water included, washer/dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7100 E Lakeside Drive
7100 Lakeside Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Grove Park - Completely updated home in quiet East Charlotte community. Home features newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances, new flooring and paint, new baths and so much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5107 Glenview Court
5107 Glenview Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
893 sqft
RANCH 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready for You! Beautiful renovations throughout with stunning fixtures, lovely flooring, walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Kitchen has a large butcher block island/bar, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6911 Lakeside Drive
6911 Lakeside Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1916 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with two living areas, large rooms, private large yard and separate dining room. Located minutes to everything in Charlotte, this home will not last long.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6104 Meadow Rose Lane
6104 Meadow Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
6104 Meadow Rose Lane - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in a centrally located neighborhood in Charlotte. Access to shopping. Freshly cleaned Carpets and fresh coat of paint!! Downstairs unit, has double door patio access. NO PETS.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7837 Petrea Lane
7837 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1360 sqft
Stunner! Welcoming you to this beautiful 2 Story townhouse located in convenient location in the city of Charlotte; With easy access to Mint Hill, University, Uptown, Concord, Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Medical & so much more all right at your

1 of 18

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6808 Jerimoth Drive
6808 Jerimoth Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1945 sqft
Brand New - Never lived in Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage located on a corner lot. Sweet hardwood flooring. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
9517 Blue Knoll Court
9517 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1841 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. (**FENCE OPTION: 6' PRIVACY FENCE can be installed for $50/month + $250 installation fee.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9144 Marion Oaks Drive
9144 Marion Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1841 sqft
6' PRIVACY FENCE -- LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT front & back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4634 Lawrence Orr Road
4634 Lawrence Orr Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1164 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home right off Hickory Grove and WT Harris! Great little 3 Bedroom 2 full Bath brick home for rent! Heat pump and central a/c, around 1,200 sqft! To view please use the link below: https://rently.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4143 Firethorne Road
4143 Firethorne Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1358 sqft
Windsor Park - Stunning ranch home on quiet tree lined street. Completely updated kitchen and baths, refinished hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Large fenced yard with raised garden and beautiful curb appeal. Lawncare included. (RLNE3688832)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1215 Pinehaven Ct
1215 Pinehaven Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 08/15/20 Sinlge Family-1215 - Property Id: 315478 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315478 Property Id 315478 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916108)
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Oak Forest
Neighborhood Guide
The Oak Forest Neighborhoods

If you've decided to move to Oak Forest, you're in luck. The neighborhood has great rental homes and townhouses for rent, so no matter what kind of rental you're looking for, you'll probably find it here.

The first step in moving anywhere is to research the area to make sure you don't waste your time looking at homes somewhere you wouldn't live. Check out the information below to learn more about different parts of Oak Forest.

Southern Oak Forest -- Southern Oak Forest is an area that features mostly residential streets and homes. It has a creek running through it, and it's a pretty area. If you want tree-lined streets with mostly homes and not businesses, this is a good place to look.

Northern Oak Forest -- Northern Oak Forest is home to Devonshire Park, a great attraction in the area for people who like to spend time outside. There's more to do in Northern Oak Forest, like restaurants and business, so if you want to live in an area with a bit more hustle and bustle than quiet country living, this is the place for you.

Prepping to Move

Now that you're prepped with info about the area, it's time to begin your search. When you go to look for apartments for rent, make sure that you bring all the necessary documentation to apply for an apartment. You'll need different documents based on the specific requirements of each landlord, but some basics you should definitely have are copies of identification cards and papers, letters from former landlords, letters of employment, proof of income, tax returns from previous years, bank statements showing how much money you make, and anything else that proves you're a viable financial candidate. (Don't forget they'll run a credit check, so make sure your credit report is in tip top shape!) If you don't think you're financially qualified, try renting with a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who is in a bit better financial shape than you are, and they agree to guarantee the apartment financially should something ever happen to it (and with you, of course it won't!).

When you find an apt in Oak Forest you like, make sure you apply right away. Affordable homes near big cities are hard to come by, so you don't want to get one snatched out from under you! In order to secure an apartment, you'll probably also need to put down a deposit. Deposits can range in amount, but they are often at least the amount of one month's rent in security deposit, as well as the first month's rent upfront. Some landlords might even want the last month's too! Make sure you save up money before you start your search. You'll need funds too for the move -- because boxes, packing materials and movers are expensive!

Living in Oak Forest

The best part about Oak Forest is its easy access to Uptown Charlotte. Uptown Charlotte is a thriving metropolitan area. It has lots of businesses and opportunities for employment. Charlotte is also a cultural hub in the Southeast. It's home to the Blumenthal Center, which hosts touring Broadway shows. It's also the home of the Actor's Theater of Charlotte, where great regional theater is produced regularly. Sports-lovers also feel at home in Charlotte. The city is home to the Panthers, a great NFL team, and the Bobcats, a recently revamped NBA basketball team. The city also has really great dining, which means you can eat well if you end up in Oak Forest. Throughout the city, there are actually outposts of excellent, trendy restaurants based in New York City, like BLT Steak and McCormick and Shmick's! It's a great place for a steak lover.

Most people that live in Oak Forest get into Uptown Charlotte via car. Nearly everyone in Charlotte drives their own car -- public transportation is just not a big thing here. The two areas are only 9.4 miles away from each other, and it takes about 15 minutes to drive the distance. There's also a bus that runs from the area. Commuters take bus 23 into town, but it takes about 45 minutes, and it's not the most efficient or quickest way to get from one place to the other. (It is better for the environment, though!)

There's actually lots to do in Oak Forest, especially when you don't feel like making the trek into uptown Charlotte. The area is home to Devonshire Park. Devonshire Park is relatively small, on 1.48 acres. However, it offers picnic facilities for fun times with friends, and it also has a playground for kids. It's a convenient place to have fun! The area is also just adjacent to one of the absolute best parks in town, Reedy Creek Park. Reedy Creek Park is 116 acres big, with tons of room to run and exercise. It has great sports facilities -- like basketball courts and tennis courts. It also has hiking trails, and a fishing pier and three ponds if you're into fishing, and it has a playground for little kids. If you have a dog, it'll be convenient for you to live near Reedy Creek Park! The park has one of the best dog parks in all of Charlotte, so you're dog will be happy, too.

If you're looking for a quiet suburban life that offers you a chance to go to the center of the city in just minutes, but also escape into the serenity of the outdoors just as quick, Oak Forest might be just the place for you. Consider living here if you're thinking of relocating to Charlotte. The perks of living here make it a real draw in the Charlotte area.

