242 Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, Charlotte, NC

The best part about Oak Forest is its easy access to Uptown Charlotte. Uptown Charlotte is a thriving metropolitan area. It has lots of businesses and opportunities for employment. Charlotte is also a cultural hub in the Southeast. It's home to the Blumenthal Center, which hosts touring Broadway shows. It's also the home of the Actor's Theater of Charlotte, where great regional theater is produced regularly. Sports-lovers also feel at home in Charlotte. The city is home to the Panthers, a great NFL team, and the Bobcats, a recently revamped NBA basketball team. The city also has really great dining, which means you can eat well if you end up in Oak Forest. Throughout the city, there are actually outposts of excellent, trendy restaurants based in New York City, like BLT Steak and McCormick and Shmick's! It's a great place for a steak lover.

Most people that live in Oak Forest get into Uptown Charlotte via car. Nearly everyone in Charlotte drives their own car -- public transportation is just not a big thing here. The two areas are only 9.4 miles away from each other, and it takes about 15 minutes to drive the distance. There's also a bus that runs from the area. Commuters take bus 23 into town, but it takes about 45 minutes, and it's not the most efficient or quickest way to get from one place to the other. (It is better for the environment, though!)

There's actually lots to do in Oak Forest, especially when you don't feel like making the trek into uptown Charlotte. The area is home to Devonshire Park. Devonshire Park is relatively small, on 1.48 acres. However, it offers picnic facilities for fun times with friends, and it also has a playground for kids. It's a convenient place to have fun! The area is also just adjacent to one of the absolute best parks in town, Reedy Creek Park. Reedy Creek Park is 116 acres big, with tons of room to run and exercise. It has great sports facilities -- like basketball courts and tennis courts. It also has hiking trails, and a fishing pier and three ponds if you're into fishing, and it has a playground for little kids. If you have a dog, it'll be convenient for you to live near Reedy Creek Park! The park has one of the best dog parks in all of Charlotte, so you're dog will be happy, too.

If you're looking for a quiet suburban life that offers you a chance to go to the center of the city in just minutes, but also escape into the serenity of the outdoors just as quick, Oak Forest might be just the place for you. Consider living here if you're thinking of relocating to Charlotte. The perks of living here make it a real draw in the Charlotte area.