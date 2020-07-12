242 Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, Charlotte, NC
If you've decided to move to Oak Forest, you're in luck. The neighborhood has great rental homes and townhouses for rent, so no matter what kind of rental you're looking for, you'll probably find it here.
The first step in moving anywhere is to research the area to make sure you don't waste your time looking at homes somewhere you wouldn't live. Check out the information below to learn more about different parts of Oak Forest.
Southern Oak Forest -- Southern Oak Forest is an area that features mostly residential streets and homes. It has a creek running through it, and it's a pretty area. If you want tree-lined streets with mostly homes and not businesses, this is a good place to look.
Northern Oak Forest -- Northern Oak Forest is home to Devonshire Park, a great attraction in the area for people who like to spend time outside. There's more to do in Northern Oak Forest, like restaurants and business, so if you want to live in an area with a bit more hustle and bustle than quiet country living, this is the place for you.
Now that you're prepped with info about the area, it's time to begin your search. When you go to look for apartments for rent, make sure that you bring all the necessary documentation to apply for an apartment. You'll need different documents based on the specific requirements of each landlord, but some basics you should definitely have are copies of identification cards and papers, letters from former landlords, letters of employment, proof of income, tax returns from previous years, bank statements showing how much money you make, and anything else that proves you're a viable financial candidate. (Don't forget they'll run a credit check, so make sure your credit report is in tip top shape!) If you don't think you're financially qualified, try renting with a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who is in a bit better financial shape than you are, and they agree to guarantee the apartment financially should something ever happen to it (and with you, of course it won't!).
When you find an apt in Oak Forest you like, make sure you apply right away. Affordable homes near big cities are hard to come by, so you don't want to get one snatched out from under you! In order to secure an apartment, you'll probably also need to put down a deposit. Deposits can range in amount, but they are often at least the amount of one month's rent in security deposit, as well as the first month's rent upfront. Some landlords might even want the last month's too! Make sure you save up money before you start your search. You'll need funds too for the move -- because boxes, packing materials and movers are expensive!
The best part about Oak Forest is its easy access to Uptown Charlotte. Uptown Charlotte is a thriving metropolitan area. It has lots of businesses and opportunities for employment. Charlotte is also a cultural hub in the Southeast. It's home to the Blumenthal Center, which hosts touring Broadway shows. It's also the home of the Actor's Theater of Charlotte, where great regional theater is produced regularly. Sports-lovers also feel at home in Charlotte. The city is home to the Panthers, a great NFL team, and the Bobcats, a recently revamped NBA basketball team. The city also has really great dining, which means you can eat well if you end up in Oak Forest. Throughout the city, there are actually outposts of excellent, trendy restaurants based in New York City, like BLT Steak and McCormick and Shmick's! It's a great place for a steak lover.
Most people that live in Oak Forest get into Uptown Charlotte via car. Nearly everyone in Charlotte drives their own car -- public transportation is just not a big thing here. The two areas are only 9.4 miles away from each other, and it takes about 15 minutes to drive the distance. There's also a bus that runs from the area. Commuters take bus 23 into town, but it takes about 45 minutes, and it's not the most efficient or quickest way to get from one place to the other. (It is better for the environment, though!)
There's actually lots to do in Oak Forest, especially when you don't feel like making the trek into uptown Charlotte. The area is home to Devonshire Park. Devonshire Park is relatively small, on 1.48 acres. However, it offers picnic facilities for fun times with friends, and it also has a playground for kids. It's a convenient place to have fun! The area is also just adjacent to one of the absolute best parks in town, Reedy Creek Park. Reedy Creek Park is 116 acres big, with tons of room to run and exercise. It has great sports facilities -- like basketball courts and tennis courts. It also has hiking trails, and a fishing pier and three ponds if you're into fishing, and it has a playground for little kids. If you have a dog, it'll be convenient for you to live near Reedy Creek Park! The park has one of the best dog parks in all of Charlotte, so you're dog will be happy, too.
If you're looking for a quiet suburban life that offers you a chance to go to the center of the city in just minutes, but also escape into the serenity of the outdoors just as quick, Oak Forest might be just the place for you. Consider living here if you're thinking of relocating to Charlotte. The perks of living here make it a real draw in the Charlotte area.