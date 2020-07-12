/
first ward
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
360 Apartments for rent in First Ward, Charlotte, NC
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1162 sqft
Prime uptown Charlotte location inside the Loop with access to all of the shopping and dining in the First Ward. Apartments feature hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and open layouts.
714 N Davidson Street
714 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
760 sqft
- Conveniently located Uptown 1BR condo with abundance of natural light. Secured entry building with secured parking garage and reserved parking space.
772 N Davidson St
772 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
941 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo located Uptown on Davidson St. in the Garden District (1st Ward). Accommodates easy walking to restaurants, bars, parks, sporting events, and other entertainment along with a winter view of the Center City Skyline.
505 E 6th Street
505 East 6th Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,450
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views!!! 15th floor condominium available at Courtside. Open floor plan with bamboo wood floors, private glass accent walls, cherry wood cabinetry in entry hall and kitchen.
333 Trade Street
333 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1091 sqft
This Pristine 2BR/2BA 9th floor condo is available for move in! Boasting a perfect Walk-out balcony giving a perfect view of the city.
660 Garden District Drive
660 Garden District Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1390 sqft
Live work 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in first ward with 2 outdoor spaces, enclosed patio and roof terrace with great skyline view! easy access to 277 and 77
724 E 8th Street
724 East 8th Street, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent a 4 Bedroom House in the City! Located in First Ward, this home has Gorgeous Views of the city skyline from the back deck - Perfect way to unwind! Renovated kitchen with Granite counters, SS Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of First Ward
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1195 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
