Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:21 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Albemarle, NC📍
2327 E Main St
2327 East Main Street, Albemarle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2030 sqft
Beautiful Brick Home located in a convenient location near shopping and restaurants. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Main level has formal and informal areas with lots of custom details throughout.
622 N 2nd Street
622 North 2nd Street, Albemarle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house located convenient to downtown Albemarle. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Online application must be filled out prior to scheduling a viewing.
318 Harwood Street
318 Harwood Street, Albemarle, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
635 sqft
Fully remodeled downstairs unit, 1 bedroom home(Tri-plex), convenient to downtown and east Albemarle. Beautiful hardwood floors, replacement windows, fully remodeled bath. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
127 Saint Martin Road
127 Saint Martin Road, Albemarle, NC
Studio
$3,000
7000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 127 Saint Martin Road in Albemarle. View photos, descriptions and more!
34838 Ellen Rd
34838 Ellen Road, Stanly County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in country setting. Open concept living area. Kitchen offers ample cabinets, wall oven, cooktop, microwave and breakfast bar. Master and two additional bedrooms on the main level. Laundry includes washer and dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Albemarle area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albemarle from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and High Point.
