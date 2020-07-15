/
/
/
Davidson College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Davidson College
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
3 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
21256 Hickory Street
21256 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Green
19448 Fridley Ln
19448 Fridley Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1296 sqft
***NOTE: The property is not furnished, Home interior will be repainted to Hailstorm Gray throughout, new photos are COMING SOON! Beautiful, two story home located on a corner lot in sought-after Heritage Green subdivision! Double porches lend a
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Gamble Street
201 Gamble Street, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
875 sqft
Completely renovated home within walking distance to main street Davidson. Newly updated with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, updated bath. Completed furnished. Move in Ready. All utilities, lawn care, wifi, streaming TV Included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
433 Ohenry Avenue
433 O'henry Avenue, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2016 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Clemens Place green in desirable St. Albans neighborhood.Three Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms with Master Suite on Main level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Windward Dr
420 Windward Drive, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1570 sqft
This single-story waterfront home is tucked away on a lot with lush landscaping, and offers beautiful views of Lake Davidson! The open floor plan with great natural light and vaulted ceilings includes a formal dining room, a living room with a
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
862 Southwest Drive
862 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom waterfront condo in Davidson. Wet bar in Great Room. Sunset view of Lake Norman. Community has tennis courts, pool and fitness trail. Close to restaurants, shopping and interstate.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC