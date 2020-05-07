All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 Somerdale Drive

4124 Somerdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Somerdale Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in a great location. Easy access to major arteries. Close to retail, restaurants, grocery. Owner will consider a small pet with $400 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Somerdale Drive have any available units?
4124 Somerdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Somerdale Drive have?
Some of 4124 Somerdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Somerdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Somerdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Somerdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Somerdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Somerdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Somerdale Drive offers parking.
Does 4124 Somerdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Somerdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Somerdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4124 Somerdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Somerdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4124 Somerdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Somerdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Somerdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

