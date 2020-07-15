/
Mitchell Community College
13 Apartments For Rent Near Mitchell Community College
2 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
$740
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bella Vista in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
815 E Front Street
815 East Front Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
*Available Aug. 5. Do not disturb current tenants. Showings allowed Saturday afternoons only. Contact Listing agents. Pictures taken prior to current tenant.* Adorable 3 bedroom home was completely renovated and updated 18 months ago.
1 Unit Available
619 S Carolina Avenue
619 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
1 Unit Available
937 Restmore Lane
937 Restmore Lane, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2006 sqft
Lovely home in great area of Statesville. Hardwood floors, charming original details through -out. Nice detached garage. Move in Ready!
1 Unit Available
628 Hartness Road
628 Hartness Road, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ... easy and quick access to I-40, Forest Heights Shopping Center, Iredell Memorial Hospital, Brookdale Shopping Center and schools. Ranch style, one level home.
1 Unit Available
294 Brierwood Road
294 Brierwood Road, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
- No Pets,No Smoking, Newly renovated ranch, updated colors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile bathrooms/walk in tile showers, engineered hardwood floors throughout, gas log fireplace in living room,screened in back porch,
1 Unit Available
734 Ferndale Drive
734 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Ferndale Drive in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
205 Armfield Street
205 Armfield Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1258 sqft
Reduced! HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. This cute bungalow features a sweet front covered porch.
1 Unit Available
925 Thomas Street
925 Thomas Street, Statesville, NC
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Location, Location! 1500 Sq Ft Medical Office. Brand New HVAC, 5-yr old Roof, 3 Baths, 3 Exam Rooms, Built-ins, Sinks, Reception Area, Storage, Break Area, Etc. Unit Next Door is Available too! Low HOA fee of $350 per year.
1 Unit Available
366 Holland Drive
366 Holland Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1736 sqft
Three bedroom two bath room home with tons of space! Hardwood floors, large kitchen, living room, formal dinning room and a side den with a connecting computer niche.
1 Unit Available
637 Salisbury Road
637 Salisbury Road, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
934 sqft
Cute 2BR 1BA Statesville bungalow home provides easy living with all rooms on one floor. Situated on a large lot with plenty of parking there's nothing to do except unpack! Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score.
