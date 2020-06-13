Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

184 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
720 Ridgelake Drive
720 Ridgelake Drive, Weddington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
4678 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom Full Brick Home in Weddington! Open floorplan and spacious living areas make this house great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane
6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2303 sqft
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower.

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
705 Evans Manor Dr
705 Evans Manor Drive, Weddington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3425 sqft
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with large bonus room. Family room with gas fireplace, open to breakfast area and kitchen. Dining room is open to living room. Private home office near main entry.
Results within 1 mile of Weddington
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9309 Shrewsbury Drive
9309 Shrewsbury Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2837 sqft
9309 Shrewsbury Drive Available 07/01/20 Awesome pet-friendly South Charlotte home on cul-de-sac for lease! - Pet-friendly! Impeccably-clean and well-maintained home with a spacious and open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2000 sqft
1016 Sentinel Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2800 sqft
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4040 sqft
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.
Results within 5 miles of Weddington
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Providence Country Club
72 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Provincetowne
30 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Touchstone Village
9 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Pinery West
59 Units Available
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
City GuideWeddington
Weddington, NC, home of the Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site, for all you history buffs.

Located in Union County, North Carolina, Weddington is a small town with a population of 9,459, and is part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill metropolitan area. Weddington was originally the home of Waxhaw Indians and was named after Reuben B. Weddington. The town was once part of the Sandy Ridge Township, but was incorporated as Weddington Town in 1842. This town has grown a lot since those early days, changing from a largely agricultural town with many family-owned farms to a more urban area. The town has a number of historic sites, including the Town Hall, which was built in 1894 and has been designated as a historic home. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Weddington? Look no further because we can help you with your search. We have information on different types of housing for rent in Weddington, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, rental condos and other types of rental homes.

Moving to Weddington

One of the major concerns of those who are moving to a new place is the cost of living in that area. The cost of living in Weddington is above the national median by 11.8 percent, and is greater than the North Carolina average by 15.9 percent. Even so, this is nothing compared to the cost of living in some of the most expensive cities in America. Other considerations include the crime rate, weather, education and amenities. Luckily, the crime index for Weddington is very positive at 54 percent below the North Carolina average. As for weather, the summers are hot while the spring, winter and fall are generally mild -- it's obviously best to avoid to moving in the summer.

Early Preparations

Whether you are looking for a one, two or three-bedroom apartment, there some basic things you need to take with you to help improve your chances of finding the perfect place. One of those things is a letter of recommendation from your previous landlord. If you have lived in a couple of places, you could bring the letter of recommendation from up to three landlords with you. The aim of this piece of information to is to show the prospective landlord that you have a good history in your previous rental places.

Proof of Income

Another thing you will need is proof of income to show that you have a steady source of income to pay for your rent. Most landlords insist on this, because they want to make sure that you indeed have the money to take care of your rent for the duration of your stay. Depending on your job, you could show your last three pay stubs, your bank statements or your last two tax returns with your income information. Most of them also insist on checking your credit history to find out if you have a good record of paying your bills, and also, if you have ever been evicted from another place for lack of payment of your rent.

Recommendations

It doesn't hurt to get written recommendations to show that you are a person the prospective landlord would like to have as a tenant. The letters of recommendation would vouch for your good character, and could come from previous or present employers, and from other outstanding members of the society. Here's a tip, if you are moving to a new city to look for a new job, try and rent a new place while you are still employed, if possible. The reason is quite simple, the references are easier to check and the fact that you are employed makes you an ideal candidate for a tenant in the eyes of most landlords.

Neighborhoods in Weddington

Weddington is a rather small town with only two neighborhoods, with the distinction of having some of the priciest homes in the region. The majority of homes in this town consist of single-family homes.

Town Center: The Town Center has a variety of rental housing available, from medium to large-sized homes. You'll find Colonel Francis Beatty Park, which has trails for hiking and biking, areas for fishing and even a soccer field, in this area of Weddingtown. After the park, you can head over to China Gourmet for a delicious meal.

Providence Road/Hemby Road: This is a rather pricey part of town, with rental rates that are higher than you will find in almost any other part of North Carolina so finding a studio or one-bedroom apartment for a good price shouldn't be too hard. In this neighborhood, you have Papa's Pizza To Go and Highway 55 Burger & Fries as some of your food options. Mundorf Lake is also in this area.

Things to do in Weddington

You won't be spending too much time in your new rental property in Weddington. Just like most towns or villages in the country, Weddington holds numerous community events throughout the year for the young and not-so-young. The kids can take part in the Easter Egg Hunt that is held at the Town Hall during the spring, and the community also organizes other events according to a predetermined schedule. When Christmas comes along, join the rest of the town at the Annual Tree Lighting -- there will be free hot cocoa and cookies!

If you want a taste of the outdoors, then you can take advantage of the amenities at the Landsford Canal State Park or the Andrew Jackson State Park. History buffs or the curious can enjoy the sights at The historic Rosedale Plantation, the Carolinas Aviation Museum and the Levine Museum of the New South. You can also help out every fall and spring on Clean Up Day to, well, clean up the roads in town.

The closest airport that serves Weddington is the Charlotte/Douglas International Airport and residents can also take advantage of the local transit bus service.

The available amenities in Weddington might fall somewhat below the standards that those in larger cities have come to take for granted, with a tad fewer places to shop and less entertainment centers than in most towns. The main shopping center is the Weddington Corners Shopping Center located at the corner of Providence and Weddington Roads.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Weddington?
The average rent price for Weddington rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Weddington?
Some of the colleges located in the Weddington area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Johnson C Smith University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Weddington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weddington from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

