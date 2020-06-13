184 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC

Moving to Weddington

One of the major concerns of those who are moving to a new place is the cost of living in that area. The cost of living in Weddington is above the national median by 11.8 percent, and is greater than the North Carolina average by 15.9 percent. Even so, this is nothing compared to the cost of living in some of the most expensive cities in America. Other considerations include the crime rate, weather, education and amenities. Luckily, the crime index for Weddington is very positive at 54 percent below the North Carolina average. As for weather, the summers are hot while the spring, winter and fall are generally mild -- it's obviously best to avoid to moving in the summer.

Early Preparations

Whether you are looking for a one, two or three-bedroom apartment, there some basic things you need to take with you to help improve your chances of finding the perfect place. One of those things is a letter of recommendation from your previous landlord. If you have lived in a couple of places, you could bring the letter of recommendation from up to three landlords with you. The aim of this piece of information to is to show the prospective landlord that you have a good history in your previous rental places.

Proof of Income

Another thing you will need is proof of income to show that you have a steady source of income to pay for your rent. Most landlords insist on this, because they want to make sure that you indeed have the money to take care of your rent for the duration of your stay. Depending on your job, you could show your last three pay stubs, your bank statements or your last two tax returns with your income information. Most of them also insist on checking your credit history to find out if you have a good record of paying your bills, and also, if you have ever been evicted from another place for lack of payment of your rent.

Recommendations

It doesn't hurt to get written recommendations to show that you are a person the prospective landlord would like to have as a tenant. The letters of recommendation would vouch for your good character, and could come from previous or present employers, and from other outstanding members of the society. Here's a tip, if you are moving to a new city to look for a new job, try and rent a new place while you are still employed, if possible. The reason is quite simple, the references are easier to check and the fact that you are employed makes you an ideal candidate for a tenant in the eyes of most landlords.