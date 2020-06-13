184 Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC📍
Located in Union County, North Carolina, Weddington is a small town with a population of 9,459, and is part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill metropolitan area. Weddington was originally the home of Waxhaw Indians and was named after Reuben B. Weddington. The town was once part of the Sandy Ridge Township, but was incorporated as Weddington Town in 1842. This town has grown a lot since those early days, changing from a largely agricultural town with many family-owned farms to a more urban area. The town has a number of historic sites, including the Town Hall, which was built in 1894 and has been designated as a historic home. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Weddington? Look no further because we can help you with your search. We have information on different types of housing for rent in Weddington, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, rental condos and other types of rental homes.
One of the major concerns of those who are moving to a new place is the cost of living in that area. The cost of living in Weddington is above the national median by 11.8 percent, and is greater than the North Carolina average by 15.9 percent. Even so, this is nothing compared to the cost of living in some of the most expensive cities in America. Other considerations include the crime rate, weather, education and amenities. Luckily, the crime index for Weddington is very positive at 54 percent below the North Carolina average. As for weather, the summers are hot while the spring, winter and fall are generally mild -- it's obviously best to avoid to moving in the summer.
Early Preparations
Whether you are looking for a one, two or three-bedroom apartment, there some basic things you need to take with you to help improve your chances of finding the perfect place. One of those things is a letter of recommendation from your previous landlord. If you have lived in a couple of places, you could bring the letter of recommendation from up to three landlords with you. The aim of this piece of information to is to show the prospective landlord that you have a good history in your previous rental places.
Proof of Income
Another thing you will need is proof of income to show that you have a steady source of income to pay for your rent. Most landlords insist on this, because they want to make sure that you indeed have the money to take care of your rent for the duration of your stay. Depending on your job, you could show your last three pay stubs, your bank statements or your last two tax returns with your income information. Most of them also insist on checking your credit history to find out if you have a good record of paying your bills, and also, if you have ever been evicted from another place for lack of payment of your rent.
Recommendations
It doesn't hurt to get written recommendations to show that you are a person the prospective landlord would like to have as a tenant. The letters of recommendation would vouch for your good character, and could come from previous or present employers, and from other outstanding members of the society. Here's a tip, if you are moving to a new city to look for a new job, try and rent a new place while you are still employed, if possible. The reason is quite simple, the references are easier to check and the fact that you are employed makes you an ideal candidate for a tenant in the eyes of most landlords.
Weddington is a rather small town with only two neighborhoods, with the distinction of having some of the priciest homes in the region. The majority of homes in this town consist of single-family homes.
Town Center: The Town Center has a variety of rental housing available, from medium to large-sized homes. You'll find Colonel Francis Beatty Park, which has trails for hiking and biking, areas for fishing and even a soccer field, in this area of Weddingtown. After the park, you can head over to China Gourmet for a delicious meal.
Providence Road/Hemby Road: This is a rather pricey part of town, with rental rates that are higher than you will find in almost any other part of North Carolina so finding a studio or one-bedroom apartment for a good price shouldn't be too hard. In this neighborhood, you have Papa's Pizza To Go and Highway 55 Burger & Fries as some of your food options. Mundorf Lake is also in this area.
You won't be spending too much time in your new rental property in Weddington. Just like most towns or villages in the country, Weddington holds numerous community events throughout the year for the young and not-so-young. The kids can take part in the Easter Egg Hunt that is held at the Town Hall during the spring, and the community also organizes other events according to a predetermined schedule. When Christmas comes along, join the rest of the town at the Annual Tree Lighting -- there will be free hot cocoa and cookies!
If you want a taste of the outdoors, then you can take advantage of the amenities at the Landsford Canal State Park or the Andrew Jackson State Park. History buffs or the curious can enjoy the sights at The historic Rosedale Plantation, the Carolinas Aviation Museum and the Levine Museum of the New South. You can also help out every fall and spring on Clean Up Day to, well, clean up the roads in town.
The closest airport that serves Weddington is the Charlotte/Douglas International Airport and residents can also take advantage of the local transit bus service.
The available amenities in Weddington might fall somewhat below the standards that those in larger cities have come to take for granted, with a tad fewer places to shop and less entertainment centers than in most towns. The main shopping center is the Weddington Corners Shopping Center located at the corner of Providence and Weddington Roads.