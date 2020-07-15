/
/
kings mountain
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC📍
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter Street
101 South Carpenter Street, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
976 sqft
Nice two bedroom, two bath home, new flooring, large covered patio, 2 car carport, walking distance to uptown Kings Mountain and close to HWY 74 bypass and 85. Restaurants and medical close by. New flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Kings Road
606 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
606 Kings Rd, Shelby, NC (2/1 w/ Central) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and Air Applications: 55.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
802 Kings Rd
802 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2/1 with bonus room in Shelby, NC (Fresh Paint, Deep Cleaning and new floor in Bathroom to be completed) - Rent: 675.00 Deposit: 687.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and air Applications: 55.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 Sunflower Court
4200 Sunflower Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1664 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Split level home on a wooded lot. Ready for move in. In a quiet community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Elizabeth Avenue
119 Elizabeth Avenue, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house on golf course - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house located on golf course.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
517 Ralphs Boulevard
517 Ralphs Boulevard, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1378 sqft
517 Ralphs Boulevard Available 08/15/20 West Palm Acres 3 Bedroom House - Cute ranch style house in Gastonia. Great yard with storage shed . Closed in garage with carpet flooring. Nice sized living area and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1072 Bolivia Dr
1072 Bolivia Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1396 sqft
3BD/2.5BA in Highly Sought After Neighborhood - This 3 BD/2.5 Bath floorplan is located in the highly sought after community of Autumn Ridge. Master has vaulted ceiling and Deluxe Master Bath.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Kings Mountain Street
508 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
508 Kings Mountain Street Available 07/17/20 Recently Renovated and Fenced In Backyard! - Three bedroom, one bath with large fenced backyard. Kitchen dining/combo and electric stove. Fresh paint, ceramic tile, hardwood & new carpet flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room. Close to everything.This house will not last long.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Queens Ct
522 Queens Court, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
780 sqft
522 Queens Ct Available 08/18/20 2 Bedroom House ready for you to call HOME m looking forward to showing you this house! Peaceful is the word that comes to mind when I step inside this place.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kings Mountain area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kings Mountain from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCGaffney, SCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NC