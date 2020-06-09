9924 Fallon Trace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, end unit townhome in a fantastic Ballantyne location. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage, with about 1800 sq. ft. There are upgrades throughout including a gas fireplace, hardwoods and tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This is a great home in a desirable location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Pets may be allowed with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. Call for restrictions. Good credit and rental history required. The home will be available for move in around September 7th at only $1650/month. This home is currently occupied, so please call to schedule an appointment in advance.