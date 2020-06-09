All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:32 PM

9924 Fallon Trace Avenue

9924 Fallon Trace Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9924 Fallon Trace Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, end unit townhome in a fantastic Ballantyne location. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage, with about 1800 sq. ft. There are upgrades throughout including a gas fireplace, hardwoods and tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This is a great home in a desirable location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Pets may be allowed with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. Call for restrictions. Good credit and rental history required. The home will be available for move in around September 7th at only $1650/month. This home is currently occupied, so please call to schedule an appointment in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue have any available units?
9924 Fallon Trace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue have?
Some of 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9924 Fallon Trace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue offers parking.
Does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue have a pool?
No, 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9924 Fallon Trace Avenue has units with dishwashers.
