Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9320 Amy Drive
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

9320 Amy Drive

9320 Amy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Amy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Country Home in Fairies Farm Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,438 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to

(RLNE5146658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Amy Drive have any available units?
9320 Amy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 Amy Drive have?
Some of 9320 Amy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 Amy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Amy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Amy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9320 Amy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9320 Amy Drive offer parking?
No, 9320 Amy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9320 Amy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Amy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Amy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9320 Amy Drive has a pool.
Does 9320 Amy Drive have accessible units?
No, 9320 Amy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Amy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 Amy Drive has units with dishwashers.
