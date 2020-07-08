All apartments in Charlotte
9306 Swallow Tail Lane
9306 Swallow Tail Lane

9306 Swallowtail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Swallowtail Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$450.00 off a 14 month lease with a start date of 2/20 or sooner (redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent paid)

Great home that has a relaxing front porch, formal living/dining area and a great room with gas log fireplace that is open to kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Upper level has nice master suite with walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are good size. Loft area is an additional bonus! 2-car garage also is featured in the home. Rear and side privacy with trees behind home. Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane have any available units?
9306 Swallow Tail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane have?
Some of 9306 Swallow Tail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 Swallow Tail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Swallow Tail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Swallow Tail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9306 Swallow Tail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Swallow Tail Lane offers parking.
Does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 Swallow Tail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane have a pool?
No, 9306 Swallow Tail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane have accessible units?
No, 9306 Swallow Tail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Swallow Tail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 Swallow Tail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

