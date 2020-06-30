All apartments in Charlotte
8608 Fox Chase Ln

8608 Fox Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Fox Chase Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
David lake - Property Id: 230327

Washer and dryer included. Nice patio. Close to shopping area (Harris Teeter, Starbucks, restaurants, etc). Lake and river close to area. Please text owner before calling. Owner pays Club house fee (pool, fitness, tennis court, etc), water/sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Deposit and 1st month of lease are required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230327
Property Id 230327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Fox Chase Ln have any available units?
8608 Fox Chase Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Fox Chase Ln have?
Some of 8608 Fox Chase Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Fox Chase Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Fox Chase Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Fox Chase Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Fox Chase Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8608 Fox Chase Ln offer parking?
No, 8608 Fox Chase Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8608 Fox Chase Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 Fox Chase Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Fox Chase Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Fox Chase Ln has a pool.
Does 8608 Fox Chase Ln have accessible units?
No, 8608 Fox Chase Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Fox Chase Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Fox Chase Ln has units with dishwashers.

