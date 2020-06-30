8608 Fox Chase Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

David lake - Property Id: 230327



Washer and dryer included. Nice patio. Close to shopping area (Harris Teeter, Starbucks, restaurants, etc). Lake and river close to area. Please text owner before calling. Owner pays Club house fee (pool, fitness, tennis court, etc), water/sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Deposit and 1st month of lease are required.

No Pets Allowed



