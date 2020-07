Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool shuffle board media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments lobby online portal yoga

Inspired by the history of Optimist Park, Alta Purl is filled with vibrant amenities that spark creativity and encourage relaxation. Wake up to softened colors and state-of-the-art features, then come home an unwind in any of our three courtyards, including the neighborhood's only rooftop terrace with views of uptown Charlotte.