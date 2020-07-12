/
yorkmount
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
340 Apartments for rent in Yorkmount, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
13 Units Available
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7409 Lady Liberty Lane
7409 Lady Liberty Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
2192 sqft
7409 Lady Liberty Lane-CB - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with garage. Master bedroom on the main floor features walk-in closet! Kitchen with all appliances. Includes washer and dryer! Convenient to Pineville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7629 Lady Liberty Ln
7629 Lady Liberty Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1451 sqft
Coming Soon! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7633 Lady Liberty
7633 Lady Liberty Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2088 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
335 Glenrock Dr
335 Glenrock Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
982 sqft
335 Glenrock Dr Available 05/01/20 Close to Nations Ford and I 77 - No Showings yest This 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Is located near Nations Ford and I 77. House is equipped with electric baseboard heater and AC will require window units (RLNE5694250)
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7303 Cormwell Lane
7303 Cormwell Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1274 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story DUPLEX in sought after Yorkwood. Boasting a spacious open floorplan with 3bed/1.5bath.
Results within 1 mile of Yorkmount
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
26 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
20 Units Available
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
39 Units Available
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1255 sqft
Units offer residents laundry, extra storage, patio or balcony. Community features pool, tennis court, car wash area and gym. Located in Charlotte, NC, just minutes away from world-class shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2605 Silverthorn Dr
2605 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1512 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in a gated community in SW Charlotte. Tons of upgrades- hardwood floors, nice fixtures, tile in bathrooms, & more. Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to large great room w/ breakfast area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 E. Cama Street
313 East Cama Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
- **Month to month leases only** Cozy home in Southend area. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen and oversized deck. Close to nightlife, breweries, light rail and an easy commute uptown. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840059)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Northgate Avenue
512 Northgate Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,321 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7354 Copper Beech Trace
7354 Copper Beech Trace, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
3BD/ 2.5BA - Luxury End Unit Townhome in Southwest Charlotte - Virtual Tour available - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xsqHcR4JJAJ Luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath. End unit townhome in a gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
445 Short Hills Dr
445 Short Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1221 sqft
All Brick Ranch - All brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This cute ranch won't last long. Please call Jane Tucker for showing or more information @ 704-281-6096. *No pets Please* No Pets Allowed (RLNE2007945)
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
9126 Vilandry Way
9126 Vilandry Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1695 sqft
This great 3 story townhome in desired SW Charlotte/Steele Creek/Ayrsley â 3 beds, 3-1/2 baths, 1 car garage. All bedroom have their own private bathroom.
