8091 Cedar Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Bright 2nd floor condo freshly painted and with new carpet. The open floor plan features a fireplace and glass sliding door to balcony in the living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, tile back splash and white cabinets. The master suite has dual closets, private bathroom with garden tub and glass sliding door to the balcony area. The second bedroom has double doors and direct access to the second full bathroom. Relax on the balcony with views of the pond as well as one of the 2 pools in the subdivision. Great location being close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com