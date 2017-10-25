All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

8091 Cedar Glen Drive

8091 Cedar Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8091 Cedar Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright 2nd floor condo freshly painted and with new carpet. The open floor plan features a fireplace and glass sliding door to balcony in the living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, tile back splash and white cabinets. The master suite has dual closets, private bathroom with garden tub and glass sliding door to the balcony area. The second bedroom has double doors and direct access to the second full bathroom. Relax on the balcony with views of the pond as well as one of the 2 pools in the subdivision. Great location being close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive have any available units?
8091 Cedar Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive have?
Some of 8091 Cedar Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8091 Cedar Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8091 Cedar Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8091 Cedar Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8091 Cedar Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8091 Cedar Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8091 Cedar Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8091 Cedar Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8091 Cedar Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8091 Cedar Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8091 Cedar Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

