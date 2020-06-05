7421 Coffey Creek Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Updated 4 bed 2 1/2 bath - Olde Whitehall Neighborhood - Available 7.10.19



Quiet older neighborhood with easy access to 485/I77. Easy to get to uptown, Southpark, Pineville or out of town. Close to all shopping-groceries,restaurants, parks,movie theaters and airport. Olde Whitehall off S. Tryon. Recently upgraded 2018 throughout. Two story with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms. Den with wood burning fireplace. Separate 2nd den or bonus room off kitchen. Update kitchen with eat-in area,wood cabinets with granite countertops, S/S stainless steel frig. Other appliances include d/w,stove,microwave. Formal dining room. All newer flooring throughout. Main living,dining, kitchen and entry way with wood vinyl laminate planks. Bonus-den and upstairs bedrooms with carpet. All bathrooms updated with vanities/granite countertops and other extras. New HVAC 2018. Large deck off rear of house overlooks large rear yard with storage bldg. Est 1940 heated sf



Additional info/qualifications: We ask that you do drive by home/neighborhood first to access areas. General qualifications: Monthly gross income 3 time the rent or est $4800/mo. Good rental history we can verify for last 12 months. Credit score at least 550. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



Currently occupied until 6/30/19. Please do not disturb tenants when doing driveby.



(RLNE3906543)