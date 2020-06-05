All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7421 Coffey Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7421 Coffey Creek Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

7421 Coffey Creek Dr

7421 Coffey Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7421 Coffey Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Updated 4 bed 2 1/2 bath - Olde Whitehall Neighborhood - Available 7.10.19

Quiet older neighborhood with easy access to 485/I77. Easy to get to uptown, Southpark, Pineville or out of town. Close to all shopping-groceries,restaurants, parks,movie theaters and airport. Olde Whitehall off S. Tryon. Recently upgraded 2018 throughout. Two story with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms. Den with wood burning fireplace. Separate 2nd den or bonus room off kitchen. Update kitchen with eat-in area,wood cabinets with granite countertops, S/S stainless steel frig. Other appliances include d/w,stove,microwave. Formal dining room. All newer flooring throughout. Main living,dining, kitchen and entry way with wood vinyl laminate planks. Bonus-den and upstairs bedrooms with carpet. All bathrooms updated with vanities/granite countertops and other extras. New HVAC 2018. Large deck off rear of house overlooks large rear yard with storage bldg. Est 1940 heated sf

Additional info/qualifications: We ask that you do drive by home/neighborhood first to access areas. General qualifications: Monthly gross income 3 time the rent or est $4800/mo. Good rental history we can verify for last 12 months. Credit score at least 550. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

Currently occupied until 6/30/19. Please do not disturb tenants when doing driveby.

(RLNE3906543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr have any available units?
7421 Coffey Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr have?
Some of 7421 Coffey Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7421 Coffey Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7421 Coffey Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 Coffey Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7421 Coffey Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 7421 Coffey Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7421 Coffey Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 7421 Coffey Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7421 Coffey Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 Coffey Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7421 Coffey Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte