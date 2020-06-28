All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

7113 Porterfield Road

7113 Porterfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7113 Porterfield Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ballantyne area 2 bdrm 1 bath (extra vanity off master), 1100 sq ft (Duplex), Laminate floors throughout, Private yard with 10x12 deck, LANDSCAPING INCLUDED, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 Porterfield Road have any available units?
7113 Porterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7113 Porterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Porterfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Porterfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road offer parking?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7113 Porterfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have a pool?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
