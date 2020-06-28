Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7113 Porterfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7113 Porterfield Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7113 Porterfield Road
7113 Porterfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7113 Porterfield Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ballantyne area 2 bdrm 1 bath (extra vanity off master), 1100 sq ft (Duplex), Laminate floors throughout, Private yard with 10x12 deck, LANDSCAPING INCLUDED, Washer and Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have any available units?
7113 Porterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7113 Porterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Porterfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Porterfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road offer parking?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7113 Porterfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have a pool?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7113 Porterfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7113 Porterfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte