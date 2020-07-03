All apartments in Charlotte
7011 Walnut Ridge Court

Location

7011 Walnut Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Amazing upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in great location. Only minutes from airport and uptown. Located near I-77 and I-485, this lovely townhouse is move-in ready. Upgrades include granite counters in kitchen & bathroom, new plumbing/lighting fixtures, new LVP in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted and includes a new WASHER & DRYER. Enjoy the outdoor with a private deck. Trash & Water included in rent. 1 car over-sized garage and 1 car-port. Date Available: NOW. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court have any available units?
7011 Walnut Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court have?
Some of 7011 Walnut Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 Walnut Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7011 Walnut Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 Walnut Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 7011 Walnut Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7011 Walnut Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7011 Walnut Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 7011 Walnut Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7011 Walnut Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 Walnut Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7011 Walnut Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

