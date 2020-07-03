7011 Walnut Ridge Court

Amenities

Amazing upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in great location. Only minutes from airport and uptown. Located near I-77 and I-485, this lovely townhouse is move-in ready. Upgrades include granite counters in kitchen & bathroom, new plumbing/lighting fixtures, new LVP in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted and includes a new WASHER & DRYER. Enjoy the outdoor with a private deck. Trash & Water included in rent. 1 car over-sized garage and 1 car-port. Date Available: NOW. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.