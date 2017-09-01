All apartments in Charlotte
6820 Campbell Burn Ct
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

6820 Campbell Burn Ct

6820 Campbell Burn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6820 Campbell Burn Ct, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Move in ready 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex located in Campbell Creek Subdivision! - This corner lot Duplex features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and is opened into the dining area, neutral paint colors throughout with plenty of natural light. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a private bath. Cozy, welcoming, rocking chair porch a spacious backyard surrounded by trees for plenty of privacy, new carpet and paint throughout and so much more!!. No Pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4917842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct have any available units?
6820 Campbell Burn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct have?
Some of 6820 Campbell Burn Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Campbell Burn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Campbell Burn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Campbell Burn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Campbell Burn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct offer parking?
No, 6820 Campbell Burn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Campbell Burn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct have a pool?
No, 6820 Campbell Burn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct have accessible units?
No, 6820 Campbell Burn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Campbell Burn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 Campbell Burn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
