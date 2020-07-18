Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
6804 Ebara Lane
6804 Ebara Lane
6804 Ebara Lane
·
6804 Ebara Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3bd 2.5ba home with vinyl plank flooring.
Walking distance to the light rail stop at Tom Hunter Rd, easy access to I 85, University, Uptown.
Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6804 Ebara Lane have any available units?
6804 Ebara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6804 Ebara Lane have?
Some of 6804 Ebara Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6804 Ebara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Ebara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Ebara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Ebara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6804 Ebara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Ebara Lane offers parking.
Does 6804 Ebara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Ebara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Ebara Lane have a pool?
No, 6804 Ebara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Ebara Lane have accessible units?
No, 6804 Ebara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Ebara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Ebara Lane has units with dishwashers.
