5984 Cougar Lane Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the sought after Huntington Ridge community. This beautiful kitchen is furnished with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Great size Master bedroom with its on private bathroom. Pool access is included in monthly rent. Shopping and Restaurants less than two miles away. Conveniently located near UNC-Charlotte.



**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**



(RLNE4886209)