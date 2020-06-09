All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4650 Connecting Road

4650 Connecting Road · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Connecting Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

Three bedroom one bath home that is close to light rail Woodlawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Connecting Road have any available units?
4650 Connecting Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4650 Connecting Road currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Connecting Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Connecting Road pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Connecting Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4650 Connecting Road offer parking?
No, 4650 Connecting Road does not offer parking.
Does 4650 Connecting Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Connecting Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Connecting Road have a pool?
No, 4650 Connecting Road does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Connecting Road have accessible units?
No, 4650 Connecting Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Connecting Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Connecting Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4650 Connecting Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4650 Connecting Road does not have units with air conditioning.
