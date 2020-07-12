356 Apartments for rent in Collingwood, Charlotte, NC
This is a lovely neighborhood with historic sites, parks and the downtown mecca of Charlotte near by. You'll need to give yourself a month to find a property you love here. Vacancy rates are low, and while there is a mix of owners and renters in this community, you'll need to drive the streets and check out the "for rent" signs as well as reading the Charlotte newspaper and checking online.
Collingwood is a mix of single-unit homes and apartment complexes built in general between 1940 and 1999. All sizes of homes are available here. When renting an apartment in Collingwood, Charlotte, NC, you will find your choice of luxury apartments, pet friendly apartments and even apartments with paid utilities.
Collins Park offers pretty grassy space in this community, and the larger Freedom Park has many different recreational options. You'll love this broad green space with beautiful foliage and a nice lake. Three baseball fields, four soccer fields and community leagues mean plenty of opportunity to run around or cheer on your favorite team. It's also a lovely spot to have a picnic, or play tennis at one of the shady courts. From playing sports to just taking a relaxing walk, many residents find Freedom Park the perfect spot to spend some of their free time -- and once you park at the park, no driving required.
You'll find the Charlotte Nature Museum with its charming butterfly garden also nearby. Freedom Park hosts the annual large event, The Festival in the Park -- a three day festival of arts and crafts that runs in September and features over 180 artists and craft exhibitors with a whopping 1,000 entertainers. Local and regional artists are key to this event's success.