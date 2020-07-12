356 Apartments for rent in Collingwood, Charlotte, NC

This is a lovely neighborhood with historic sites, parks and the downtown mecca of Charlotte near by. You'll need to give yourself a month to find a property you love here. Vacancy rates are low, and while there is a mix of owners and renters in this community, you'll need to drive the streets and check out the "for rent" signs as well as reading the Charlotte newspaper and checking online.

Collingwood is a mix of single-unit homes and apartment complexes built in general between 1940 and 1999. All sizes of homes are available here. When renting an apartment in Collingwood, Charlotte, NC, you will find your choice of luxury apartments, pet friendly apartments and even apartments with paid utilities.