356 Apartments for rent in Collingwood, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$903
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
547 E. Woodlawn Road
547 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
547 Woodlawn Rd - Woodlawn 2BR/1BT. Minutes to Uptown, SouthEnd, Parking Rd Shopping Center & SouthPark. Beautiful hardwood floors! Sleek Kitchen/Bar, Laundry connections, Gas Heat, Central Air. Built in 1953. Approx 950 sqft. (RLNE5925950)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Northgate Avenue
512 Northgate Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,321 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4408 Firwood Lane
4408 Firwood Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1346 sqft
Great home in Collins Park! Renovated hall bath, nice kitchen with white tile counter tops and white appliances, hardwood floors throughout, spacious backyard-fully fenced!
Results within 1 mile of Collingwood
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
19 Units Available
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,119
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
149 Units Available
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
139 Units Available
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1168 sqft
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Located in Charlotte's South End, close to Lynx Blue Line light rail and Scaleybark Station. Units feature washer-dryer hookup, ceiling fans and fireplace. Community includes tennis court, BBQ grill, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
89 Units Available
Bradham
145 New Bern Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1209 sqft
Bradham, located in Southend, offers an ideal location with brand new apartments that feature upscale finishes and unmatched amenities. Enjoy the fitness studio with flex yoga space or the expansive pool courtyard with outdoor grill stations.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4541 Wedgewood Drive
4541 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1669 sqft
4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 E. Woodlawn Rd
900 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1565 sqft
DESIRED SOUTH CHARLOTTE LOCATION - Brick ranch home located in South Charlotte area. Home features hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms nicely sized Kitchen with all appliances, great cabinet space. Pass through area to dining room. Central air, gas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
324 Webster Place
324 Webster Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
324 Webster Place Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Single Family Home in Collins Park! - Bright, white, and airy single-family ranch in desirable Collins Park. Great remodeled home on large flat lot with fenced in yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 E. Cama Street
313 East Cama Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
- **Month to month leases only** Cozy home in Southend area. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen and oversized deck. Close to nightlife, breweries, light rail and an easy commute uptown. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840059)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q
4735 Hedgemore Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in the heart of Myers Park! - Condo features recently updated hardwood floors, new bathroom hardware and tiles, track lighting, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, private balcony off the living room,

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Tranquil Avenue
401 Tranquil Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1438 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex for rent in the Myers Park Subdivision in Charlotte, NC. - Location! Location! Myers Park. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex. Walk to Park Road Shopping Center. The Greenway is just outside your back door.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5220 Milford Road
5220 Milford Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1564 sqft
WOW! Thinking of a "Pottery Barn" look and feel? Then you will love this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch with a flat fenced backyard in highly sought-after Madison Park. Oversized shed/workshop wired for electrical. Lovely deck and patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Woodlawn Road
1000 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1477 sqft
This is an incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, covered parking deck, and secured building condo located in the Madison Park/Montford area. Hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace and a large balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Scaleybark Road
1221 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Great Two Bedroom Townhouse in Park Road Shopping Center ! Located on Scaleybark Rd near the Woodlawn Rd intersection. Neighborhood is Madison Park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Sewickley Drive
1215 Sewickley Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
All brick 4 BR ranch/basement in Myers Park school district. Gas log fireplace in LR and wood burning fireplace in in downstairs den. All 4 BRs can fit a queen or king size bed.
Collingwood
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Town

This is a lovely neighborhood with historic sites, parks and the downtown mecca of Charlotte near by. You'll need to give yourself a month to find a property you love here. Vacancy rates are low, and while there is a mix of owners and renters in this community, you'll need to drive the streets and check out the "for rent" signs as well as reading the Charlotte newspaper and checking online.

Collingwood is a mix of single-unit homes and apartment complexes built in general between 1940 and 1999. All sizes of homes are available here. When renting an apartment in Collingwood, Charlotte, NC, you will find your choice of luxury apartments, pet friendly apartments and even apartments with paid utilities.

Living in Charlotte

Collins Park offers pretty grassy space in this community, and the larger Freedom Park has many different recreational options. You'll love this broad green space with beautiful foliage and a nice lake. Three baseball fields, four soccer fields and community leagues mean plenty of opportunity to run around or cheer on your favorite team. It's also a lovely spot to have a picnic, or play tennis at one of the shady courts. From playing sports to just taking a relaxing walk, many residents find Freedom Park the perfect spot to spend some of their free time -- and once you park at the park, no driving required.

You'll find the Charlotte Nature Museum with its charming butterfly garden also nearby. Freedom Park hosts the annual large event, The Festival in the Park -- a three day festival of arts and crafts that runs in September and features over 180 artists and craft exhibitors with a whopping 1,000 entertainers. Local and regional artists are key to this event's success.

