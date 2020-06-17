Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4444 Tilley Morris
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4444 Tilley Morris
4444 Tilley Morris Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4444 Tilley Morris Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this 2 bedroom 1 Bath home FOR RENT located in Matthews, NC. Fenced Yard, Great Schools, Close to shopping and 485. Call for an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4444 Tilley Morris have any available units?
4444 Tilley Morris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4444 Tilley Morris have?
Some of 4444 Tilley Morris's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4444 Tilley Morris currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Tilley Morris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Tilley Morris pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Tilley Morris is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Tilley Morris offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Tilley Morris offers parking.
Does 4444 Tilley Morris have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Tilley Morris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Tilley Morris have a pool?
No, 4444 Tilley Morris does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Tilley Morris have accessible units?
No, 4444 Tilley Morris does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Tilley Morris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Tilley Morris has units with dishwashers.
