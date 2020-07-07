All apartments in Charlotte
435 Hurston Circle
Location

435 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of the city. Walking distance to breweries, restaurants, the panthers stadium and a greenway behind the house for walking/running trails. Hardwood floors on the first floor. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage. Gas fireplace, custom entertainment center, and a great open floor plan. Both bedrooms have their own en-suite bathroom, walk in closets, and multiple windows for natural light. Washer/dryer side by sides laundry room in unit. Enclosed back patio for entertaining and outdoor shed for more storage. Subject to background check. Water bill and HOA included in rent. Pets subject to additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Hurston Circle have any available units?
435 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 435 Hurston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
435 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Hurston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 435 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 435 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 435 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 435 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 435 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 435 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Hurston Circle has units with dishwashers.

