All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 406 w 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
406 w 9th St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

406 w 9th St

406 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

406 West 9th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SELF-TOUR -- Apartment - Studio / 1 Bath - - Available for immediate move in.
1 bed and 1 bathroom studio apartment in which is located uptown Charlotte. Central to I-85, I-77, restaurants, night life, shopping, and the Charlotte Knights stadium. Really nicely updated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen comes with stainless stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, The apartment doesn’t have washer and dryer connections.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 w 9th St have any available units?
406 w 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 w 9th St have?
Some of 406 w 9th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 w 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
406 w 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 w 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 w 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 406 w 9th St offer parking?
No, 406 w 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 406 w 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 w 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 w 9th St have a pool?
No, 406 w 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 406 w 9th St have accessible units?
No, 406 w 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 406 w 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 w 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte