Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

4031 Cranford Dr C

4031 Cranford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Cranford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MYERS PARK/SOUTH PARK LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION - Property Id: 273840

MYERS PARK/ SOUTH PARK AREA. GREAT LOCATION! Village on the Park. 2 BD/2BR. $1300 or $1350 w/ approved pet a month, top unit. Non Smoking rental unit. 2 Master Bedrooms. Pet Friendly! One year agreement. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range, water, trash, landscaping. Certain pets will be considered for a $500 (2 pets max), non refundable deposit or for an additional $50 a month. One month rent deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and prior two landlords references.
Location is Everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park/South Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park Mall. Don't miss this great opportunity! Available to move in ASAP. Application Fee required. Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. Call or text me to see this unit. 336-462-3955.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273840
Property Id 273840

(RLNE5758911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Cranford Dr C have any available units?
4031 Cranford Dr C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Cranford Dr C have?
Some of 4031 Cranford Dr C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Cranford Dr C currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Cranford Dr C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Cranford Dr C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Cranford Dr C is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Cranford Dr C offer parking?
No, 4031 Cranford Dr C does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Cranford Dr C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Cranford Dr C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Cranford Dr C have a pool?
No, 4031 Cranford Dr C does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Cranford Dr C have accessible units?
No, 4031 Cranford Dr C does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Cranford Dr C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Cranford Dr C has units with dishwashers.

