4031 Cranford Dr C

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MYERS PARK/ SOUTH PARK AREA. GREAT LOCATION! Village on the Park. 2 BD/2BR. $1300 or $1350 w/ approved pet a month, top unit. Non Smoking rental unit. 2 Master Bedrooms. Pet Friendly! One year agreement. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range, water, trash, landscaping. Certain pets will be considered for a $500 (2 pets max), non refundable deposit or for an additional $50 a month. One month rent deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and prior two landlords references.

Location is Everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park/South Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park Mall. Don't miss this great opportunity! Available to move in ASAP. Application Fee required. Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. Call or text me to see this unit. 336-462-3955.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273840

