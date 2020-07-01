25 Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC📍
Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you.
Lincolnton, named for Major General Benjamin Lincoln who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, is a small town located in Lincoln County, North Carolina, just minutes outside of big-city Charlotte. Technically, the city is within the Charlotte Metropolitan Area, but with a ton of history and a population of commuters, Lincolnton is considered a town unto itself. The town was formed in 1780 at the site of the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, where local Loyalists fought against a pro-Independence faction. The city was also the site of the first textile mill in the south, built by Michael Schenck in 1813. However, while Lincolnton's history is very fascinating, the city isn't all about the past.
Before you begin, make sure that you gather all the appropriate information you'll need to apply. Affordable living near a big city like Charlotte can be hard to come by. If you find your dream home, you'll want to apply right away so you don't lose out on it to someone else. The documents you need differ from landlord to landlord, but there are some general things that are usually required. These include copies of ID, bank statements, tax returns, letters of employment, proof of income and letters of reference from former landlords.
The weather is pretty mild here, and while summers do get fairly hot and winters can get cold, no time of year is unbearable. No matter where you are moving, it's important to research your new hometown before you begin your search for apartments. After all, you don't want to waste time looking at places where you won't actually be happy. So, before you start your search for apartments for rent in Lincolnton, learn a little bit more about the neighborhoods in your new hometown and what you can expect from each area.
West Main Street Historic District: The West Main Street Historic neighborhood is officially historic; it's on the National Register of Historic Places. Not only does it have many buildings built before the Civil War, it also has great restaurants, shops and businesses. This is a nice place to live, but it's also pricey. You can expect to lay down a hefty sum if you want to find rental housing here since it's mostly single-family homes and businesses.
** Boger City:** Boger City is another commercial area in Lincolnton. You can find convenient amenities like banks, restaurants and businesses as well as affordable properties. If you're looking for rental apartments in Lincolnton, this might be a good place to try. It offers quiet country living that's not too remote.
Salem: Salem is the southeastern part of Lincolnton. It's one of the quieter and more remote areas in the city, and it is also one of the most affordable. Look for homes here if you're on a budget. It won't be as convenient as you might like, and crime might be a bit higher, but the lower price could be worth it.
Pumpkin Center: Pumpkin Center is the easternmost neighborhood in Lincolnton. It's one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the city, with lots of single-family homes and big yards. Make sure you're ready for peace and quiet if this is the place you choose.
Once you've decided on the right neighborhood in Lincolnton, you can begin your search for the perfect home.
Let's face it. The main reason that people live in Lincolnton is to commute into Charlotte for work. The town is part of Charlotte's metropolitan area, so it's a suburb where people sleep at night when they're not working or playing in the big city. Commuting to Charlotte is easy and convenient. The cities are only about 30 miles away from one another, and they are directly linked by big interstates like I-85 and NC-73. If you're planning to commute into Charlotte, you'd better have a car. Nearly everyone in town does, and the area isn't big on public transportation; you're not going to find a train or a bus that gets you into work.
However, people don't only live in Lincolnton to get into Charlotte; the city has attractions of its own. If you're a history buff, you'll find many places of interest here. One of the best is a tour around the West Main Street National Register Historic District. Twenty-three of the buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and there are early-20th-century homes that are great examples of different types of architecture in America. The town also has 24 historical roadside markers pointing to sites such as the Confederate Laboratory, where Dr. A.S. Piggott manufactured drugs for the Confederacy, and the site where Stonewall Jackson married his wife, Anna Morrison.
You don't have to love old buildings, or history for that matter, to love Lincolnton. Outdoor lovers and sports enthusiasts have a great time here as well. Lincoln Country Club offers some of the best golf in the region, and local Betty Ross Park has the facilities and space to play Frisbee golf, basketball and racquetball. If you're into fishing, Catfish and Carp Country (two lakes open year-round for fishing), are great spots to relax and spend time with friends.
Lincolnton's also a great destination for foodies. It's home to Woodmill Winery, a local vineyard and winery where people can visit and sample the local wines. There's also another winery in town, the Southern Charm Winery, which offers 20 different hand-crafted wines for customers to sip on. Lincolnton residents eat well; there are lots of fresh food options in town, like the Farmers' Market on West Water Street and Lineberger's Berry Hill Farm, where you can pick your own strawberries and blueberries.
For lovers of arts and culture, this area presents a bounty of opportunity for residents. In Lincolnton itself, there is a fantastic movie theater. It's called the Carmike Cinema 8, and it offers the best new movies, as well as old classics. The city is also home to an annual art crawl, featuring the best local art -- painting, crafts, sculpture and more. The art crawl happens in historic downtown Lincolnton, and it draws not only neighborhood residents, but locals from the Charlotte area and the region around it. Finally, Lincolnton is great because it offers access to Charlotte's art community, which means in just a few short minutes, Lincolnton residents can enjoy great art museums like the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Mint Museum Uptown, the McColl Fine Art Museum, and many more. Lincolnton's small-town feel and access to some world-class, internationally-renowned attractions makes it a draw for people all over the Southeast.