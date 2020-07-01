Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
709 West Main Street
709 W Main Street Ext, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1209 sqft
709 West Main Street, Lincolnton NC - Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with 1200 Square feet, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Range, Refrigerator, Mini Blinds, Large Back Deck, Concrete Driveway, Outside Storage buildings, and detached carport.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1215 Garrison Lane
1215 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
Townhouse apartment - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, and back patio.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
485 Government Street
485 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
495 Government Street
495 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
493 Government Street
493 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
483 Government Street
483 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1232 Garrison Lane
1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnton

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors. Large living room and nice breakfast area.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2499 Brookwood Rd
2499 Brookwood Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
North Lincoln Schools - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home on quiet street - Peaceful setting in a quiet neighborhood. This three bedroom 2 bath home has new laminate floors throughout. Fresh Paint. Granite counters in the master bath. Large walk in closet.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
107 Dundee Court
107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
235 McMillian Heights Road
235 Mcmillian Heights Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory.

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
173 Finger Street
173 Finger Street, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Freshly painted, new carpet 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for the perfect tenant! This home does not accept pets or smokers. The outbuildings do not go with the rental property. Lawncare is provided. $1000/month $1000 security deposit
Results within 10 miles of Lincolnton

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd
2188 Samanthas Wells Lane, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
323 East I Street
323 E I St, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location in Newton, is sure to go quickly. It boasts wood and tile flooring throughout (perfect for allergy season!), upgraded white appliances, and a quaint backyard, perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
2665 McIntosh St
2665 McIntosh St, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1704 sqft
This brand new 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has gorgeous LVP flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
3059 Green Apple Dr
3059 Green Apple Dr, Gaston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1927 sqft
This brand new 4-bedroom 2.5-bathroom with a 2-car garage home is a must see. The lower level has open floorplan with gorgeous LVP flooring.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
301 Pine Avenue
301 Pine Avenue, Cherryville, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
610 sqft
Beautiful property in a quiet area near shops, dining, and minutes from downtown Cherryville. Spacious living room, bedroom, laundry room, and eat in kitchen. Large backyard. New flooring and paint throughout. Visit www.arthurrealtyllc.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
111 Carlton Drive
111 Carlton Drive, Cherryville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1068 sqft
New flooring and painting, possible 3 bedroom with one room having entry from the carport. Large open kitchen, screened in back deck, large covered front porch, fenced in yard.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
866 Ridge Drive
866 Ridge Drive, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, two bath ranch on corner lot on quiet street. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms. Close to Jaycee Park and Elks Pools. Easy walk to the park, trails, South Newton Elementary School and Uptown Newton.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)

Median Rent in Lincolnton

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lincolnton is $505, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $597.
Studio
$476
1 Bed
$505
2 Beds
$597
City GuideLincolnton
A leader of sorts: Lincolnton created the first successful textile mill in 1813 (which operated until the Civil War), as well as an impressive ironworks industry in 1849.

Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you.

About Lincolnton

Lincolnton, named for Major General Benjamin Lincoln who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, is a small town located in Lincoln County, North Carolina, just minutes outside of big-city Charlotte. Technically, the city is within the Charlotte Metropolitan Area, but with a ton of history and a population of commuters, Lincolnton is considered a town unto itself. The town was formed in 1780 at the site of the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, where local Loyalists fought against a pro-Independence faction. The city was also the site of the first textile mill in the south, built by Michael Schenck in 1813. However, while Lincolnton's history is very fascinating, the city isn't all about the past.

Moving to Lincolnton

Before you begin, make sure that you gather all the appropriate information you'll need to apply. Affordable living near a big city like Charlotte can be hard to come by. If you find your dream home, you'll want to apply right away so you don't lose out on it to someone else. The documents you need differ from landlord to landlord, but there are some general things that are usually required. These include copies of ID, bank statements, tax returns, letters of employment, proof of income and letters of reference from former landlords.

The weather is pretty mild here, and while summers do get fairly hot and winters can get cold, no time of year is unbearable. No matter where you are moving, it's important to research your new hometown before you begin your search for apartments. After all, you don't want to waste time looking at places where you won't actually be happy. So, before you start your search for apartments for rent in Lincolnton, learn a little bit more about the neighborhoods in your new hometown and what you can expect from each area.

Neighborhoods

West Main Street Historic District: The West Main Street Historic neighborhood is officially historic; it's on the National Register of Historic Places. Not only does it have many buildings built before the Civil War, it also has great restaurants, shops and businesses. This is a nice place to live, but it's also pricey. You can expect to lay down a hefty sum if you want to find rental housing here since it's mostly single-family homes and businesses.

** Boger City:** Boger City is another commercial area in Lincolnton. You can find convenient amenities like banks, restaurants and businesses as well as affordable properties. If you're looking for rental apartments in Lincolnton, this might be a good place to try. It offers quiet country living that's not too remote.

Salem: Salem is the southeastern part of Lincolnton. It's one of the quieter and more remote areas in the city, and it is also one of the most affordable. Look for homes here if you're on a budget. It won't be as convenient as you might like, and crime might be a bit higher, but the lower price could be worth it.

Pumpkin Center: Pumpkin Center is the easternmost neighborhood in Lincolnton. It's one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the city, with lots of single-family homes and big yards. Make sure you're ready for peace and quiet if this is the place you choose.

Once you've decided on the right neighborhood in Lincolnton, you can begin your search for the perfect home.

Living in Lovely Lincolnton

Let's face it. The main reason that people live in Lincolnton is to commute into Charlotte for work. The town is part of Charlotte's metropolitan area, so it's a suburb where people sleep at night when they're not working or playing in the big city. Commuting to Charlotte is easy and convenient. The cities are only about 30 miles away from one another, and they are directly linked by big interstates like I-85 and NC-73. If you're planning to commute into Charlotte, you'd better have a car. Nearly everyone in town does, and the area isn't big on public transportation; you're not going to find a train or a bus that gets you into work.

However, people don't only live in Lincolnton to get into Charlotte; the city has attractions of its own. If you're a history buff, you'll find many places of interest here. One of the best is a tour around the West Main Street National Register Historic District. Twenty-three of the buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and there are early-20th-century homes that are great examples of different types of architecture in America. The town also has 24 historical roadside markers pointing to sites such as the Confederate Laboratory, where Dr. A.S. Piggott manufactured drugs for the Confederacy, and the site where Stonewall Jackson married his wife, Anna Morrison.

You don't have to love old buildings, or history for that matter, to love Lincolnton. Outdoor lovers and sports enthusiasts have a great time here as well. Lincoln Country Club offers some of the best golf in the region, and local Betty Ross Park has the facilities and space to play Frisbee golf, basketball and racquetball. If you're into fishing, Catfish and Carp Country (two lakes open year-round for fishing), are great spots to relax and spend time with friends.

Lincolnton's also a great destination for foodies. It's home to Woodmill Winery, a local vineyard and winery where people can visit and sample the local wines. There's also another winery in town, the Southern Charm Winery, which offers 20 different hand-crafted wines for customers to sip on. Lincolnton residents eat well; there are lots of fresh food options in town, like the Farmers' Market on West Water Street and Lineberger's Berry Hill Farm, where you can pick your own strawberries and blueberries.

For lovers of arts and culture, this area presents a bounty of opportunity for residents. In Lincolnton itself, there is a fantastic movie theater. It's called the Carmike Cinema 8, and it offers the best new movies, as well as old classics. The city is also home to an annual art crawl, featuring the best local art -- painting, crafts, sculpture and more. The art crawl happens in historic downtown Lincolnton, and it draws not only neighborhood residents, but locals from the Charlotte area and the region around it. Finally, Lincolnton is great because it offers access to Charlotte's art community, which means in just a few short minutes, Lincolnton residents can enjoy great art museums like the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Mint Museum Uptown, the McColl Fine Art Museum, and many more. Lincolnton's small-town feel and access to some world-class, internationally-renowned attractions makes it a draw for people all over the Southeast.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lincolnton?
In Lincolnton, the median rent is $476 for a studio, $505 for a 1-bedroom, $597 for a 2-bedroom, and $788 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lincolnton, check out our monthly Lincolnton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lincolnton?
Some of the colleges located in the Lincolnton area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lincolnton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lincolnton from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

