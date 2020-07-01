25 Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC

Living in Lovely Lincolnton

Let's face it. The main reason that people live in Lincolnton is to commute into Charlotte for work. The town is part of Charlotte's metropolitan area, so it's a suburb where people sleep at night when they're not working or playing in the big city. Commuting to Charlotte is easy and convenient. The cities are only about 30 miles away from one another, and they are directly linked by big interstates like I-85 and NC-73. If you're planning to commute into Charlotte, you'd better have a car. Nearly everyone in town does, and the area isn't big on public transportation; you're not going to find a train or a bus that gets you into work.

However, people don't only live in Lincolnton to get into Charlotte; the city has attractions of its own. If you're a history buff, you'll find many places of interest here. One of the best is a tour around the West Main Street National Register Historic District. Twenty-three of the buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and there are early-20th-century homes that are great examples of different types of architecture in America. The town also has 24 historical roadside markers pointing to sites such as the Confederate Laboratory, where Dr. A.S. Piggott manufactured drugs for the Confederacy, and the site where Stonewall Jackson married his wife, Anna Morrison.

You don't have to love old buildings, or history for that matter, to love Lincolnton. Outdoor lovers and sports enthusiasts have a great time here as well. Lincoln Country Club offers some of the best golf in the region, and local Betty Ross Park has the facilities and space to play Frisbee golf, basketball and racquetball. If you're into fishing, Catfish and Carp Country (two lakes open year-round for fishing), are great spots to relax and spend time with friends.

Lincolnton's also a great destination for foodies. It's home to Woodmill Winery, a local vineyard and winery where people can visit and sample the local wines. There's also another winery in town, the Southern Charm Winery, which offers 20 different hand-crafted wines for customers to sip on. Lincolnton residents eat well; there are lots of fresh food options in town, like the Farmers' Market on West Water Street and Lineberger's Berry Hill Farm, where you can pick your own strawberries and blueberries.

For lovers of arts and culture, this area presents a bounty of opportunity for residents. In Lincolnton itself, there is a fantastic movie theater. It's called the Carmike Cinema 8, and it offers the best new movies, as well as old classics. The city is also home to an annual art crawl, featuring the best local art -- painting, crafts, sculpture and more. The art crawl happens in historic downtown Lincolnton, and it draws not only neighborhood residents, but locals from the Charlotte area and the region around it. Finally, Lincolnton is great because it offers access to Charlotte's art community, which means in just a few short minutes, Lincolnton residents can enjoy great art museums like the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Mint Museum Uptown, the McColl Fine Art Museum, and many more. Lincolnton's small-town feel and access to some world-class, internationally-renowned attractions makes it a draw for people all over the Southeast.