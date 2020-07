Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system guest parking hot tub online portal playground volleyball court

Capturing the perfect feel of a cozy neighborhood paired with the advantages of metropolitan living, Halton Park residents find a true home in this beautiful northeast corner of Charlotte. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment community is just minutes from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus. Be sure to ask about our all-inclusive pricing option which allows for a simple, single payment option that includes rent, power, water, cable, Internet, and washer/dryers. Our location creates a welcoming community with a highly active, social atmosphere. Stream a movie or enjoy a DVD from our extensive library selection in our 24-seat multi-media theatre, relaxing on the expansive sundeck by the pool, or burning calories in the area's largest state-of-the-art community workout center. We know you will love the on-site options Halton Park offers. At Halton Park, relaxation begins where your day ends.



WE EARNED IT!



Our community received U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR signifying superior energy performance in the top 25 percent of similar communities nationwide.