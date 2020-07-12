/
university city south
174 Apartments for rent in University City South, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Results within 1 mile of University City South
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
31 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
177 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
57 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
150 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1100 sqft
Located between Highway 49 and I-485. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Residents have use of a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11014 Derryrush Drive
11014 Derryrush Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1554 sqft
Former model 3br 2.5ba end unit townhome available for rent NOW! Located a short drive from UNCC and near 485 in highly sought after Back Creek Church neighbourhood in the Villages at Back Creek.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9243 Meadow Vista Road
9243 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
9243 Meadow Vista Road Available 08/01/20 Penthouse Condo 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath for rent in the university area of Charlotte, NC. - Located in Heatherstone, This penthouse condo has 1 bedroom 1.5 bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Ogden Place
1225 Ogden Place, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Ogden Place - Property Id: 305288 UNCC Students!! Walking distance from UNCC. Why pay for parking on campus when you can walk to school and rent this amazingly priced 4 bedroom unit. The unit is upgraded and in great shape.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1781 Forest Side Lane
1781 Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Beautiful End-Unit in University Heights, Updated, Very Clean and Nice, Move-In Ready Today! Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated Fixtures with Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-Story Great
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9515 University Terrace Drive
9515 University Terrace Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
UNCC Student Housing RENTAL- Naturally lit bedrooms with spacious closets. This 4 Bedroom 2 full bath condo has a Bright white kitchen w/tile backsplash opens up to dining area & living room. Elevated balcony overlooks the community.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
9037 J M Keynes Drive
9037 J M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE**** Ideal 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, top floor condo in desirable University City. Fully equipped with upgraded appliances including washer and dryer. Large, patio deck with great Pool View.
