Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Available 07/17/20 -Top grade laminate flooring throughout entire downstairs.

-Double master suites with attached walk-in closets and attached dual vanity bathrooms.

-Large laundry room

-Private back patio and outdoor storage

-Neutral colors throughout.

-Great community with two pools in the Townes at Berkshire development

-Water, sewer, trash and pool usage included.

-Five miles from UNC Charlotte and 2 miles from 485.

-Pets allowed with pet deposit.

-Credit and references will be checked.

-Available to move in after July 17th, can be shown now.

-Call or text Lauren at 386-898-1665 for more information.



