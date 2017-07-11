All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3000 Parkway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3000 Parkway Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:04 AM

3000 Parkway Avenue

3000 Parkway Avenue · (540) 580-6890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3000 Parkway Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Freshly renovated home located just outside of Uptown in Enderly Park. I am renting one bedroom with its own private bathroom in my home. The house is located less than 3 miles from both Uptown and Southend while having several great restaurants and breweries such as Noble Smoke, Town Brewery, Rhino Market, and Pinky’s less than one mile away. I am an engineer in my 20’s looking for a responsible and clean tenant. This is a great opportunity to have affordable rent in a newly renovated home that is just minutes away from Uptown and Southend so that you can fully enjoy everything Charlotte has to offer.

Perks Included in Rent
• All Utilities included in $850 per month (AT&T Fiber Internet, Electricity, and Water/Sewer)
• New Washer/Dryer
• Furnished Common Areas
• Spacious Fenced In Backyard

Lease Details
• Month-To-Month Lease
• Minimum monthly income must be equal to 3 times monthly rent
• Security Deposit - $850
• Income verification along with credit and background check required ($55 payable by applicant)
• No Pets
• No Smoking or Drug Use

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Parkway Avenue have any available units?
3000 Parkway Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Parkway Avenue have?
Some of 3000 Parkway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Parkway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Parkway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Parkway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Parkway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3000 Parkway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Parkway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3000 Parkway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Parkway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Parkway Avenue have a pool?
No, 3000 Parkway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Parkway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3000 Parkway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Parkway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Parkway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3000 Parkway Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity