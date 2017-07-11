3000 Parkway Avenue

Amenities

Freshly renovated home located just outside of Uptown in Enderly Park. I am renting one bedroom with its own private bathroom in my home. The house is located less than 3 miles from both Uptown and Southend while having several great restaurants and breweries such as Noble Smoke, Town Brewery, Rhino Market, and Pinky’s less than one mile away. I am an engineer in my 20’s looking for a responsible and clean tenant. This is a great opportunity to have affordable rent in a newly renovated home that is just minutes away from Uptown and Southend so that you can fully enjoy everything Charlotte has to offer.



Perks Included in Rent

• All Utilities included in $850 per month (AT&T Fiber Internet, Electricity, and Water/Sewer)

• New Washer/Dryer

• Furnished Common Areas

• Spacious Fenced In Backyard



Lease Details

• Month-To-Month Lease

• Minimum monthly income must be equal to 3 times monthly rent

• Security Deposit - $850

• Income verification along with credit and background check required ($55 payable by applicant)

• No Pets

• No Smoking or Drug Use