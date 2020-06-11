All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 5th St

300 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 East 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
gym
pool
putting green
media room
BEAUTIFUL, TWO LEVEL CONDO with custom finishes added when it was owner occupied. Hardwoods, ultra-plush carpeting, designer lighting, S/S appliances & upgraded cabinets w/granite counters throughout. Loft features 2nd living/office space, w/custom bar & the Master Suite, completing the ideal roommate/guest layout! Resort style living; 24/7 Concierge, Cyber Cafe',Media Room, Indoor & Outdoor Fireside Lounges, Coffee Bar, Fitness Center,Pool,Putting Green, & even an ON-SITE Harris Teeter Market!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 5th St have any available units?
300 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 5th St have?
Some of 300 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
300 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 300 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 300 5th St offer parking?
No, 300 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 300 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 300 5th St has a pool.
Does 300 5th St have accessible units?
No, 300 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 5th St has units with dishwashers.
