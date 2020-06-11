300 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge internet cafe gym pool putting green media room

BEAUTIFUL, TWO LEVEL CONDO with custom finishes added when it was owner occupied. Hardwoods, ultra-plush carpeting, designer lighting, S/S appliances & upgraded cabinets w/granite counters throughout. Loft features 2nd living/office space, w/custom bar & the Master Suite, completing the ideal roommate/guest layout! Resort style living; 24/7 Concierge, Cyber Cafe',Media Room, Indoor & Outdoor Fireside Lounges, Coffee Bar, Fitness Center,Pool,Putting Green, & even an ON-SITE Harris Teeter Market!!