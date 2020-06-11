300 5th St

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, TWO LEVEL CONDO with custom finishes added when it was owner occupied. Hardwoods, ultra-plush carpeting, designer lighting, S/S appliances & upgraded cabinets w/granite counters throughout. Loft features 2nd living/office space, w/custom bar & the Master Suite, completing the ideal roommate/guest layout! Resort style living; 24/7 Concierge, Cyber Cafe',Media Room, Indoor & Outdoor Fireside Lounges, Coffee Bar, Fitness Center,Pool,Putting Green, & even an ON-SITE Harris Teeter Market!!