Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2816 Attaberry Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2816 Attaberry Drive

2816 Attaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2816 Attaberry Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Plaza. Just North of Plaza-Midwood. Updated pictures will be available once the property is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Attaberry Drive have any available units?
2816 Attaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Attaberry Drive have?
Some of 2816 Attaberry Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Attaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Attaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Attaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Attaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2816 Attaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Attaberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2816 Attaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Attaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Attaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2816 Attaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Attaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2816 Attaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Attaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Attaberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
