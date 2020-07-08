Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1 of 12
2812 Shenandoah Avenue
2812 Shenandoah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2812 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Brand new house for rent in a sought after area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue have any available units?
2812 Shenandoah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2812 Shenandoah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Shenandoah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Shenandoah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue offers parking.
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue have a pool?
No, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Shenandoah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Shenandoah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte