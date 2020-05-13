All apartments in Charlotte
2612 Fairstone Avenue

2612 Fairstone Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2612 Fairstone Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2612 Fairstone Avenue Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Appliances Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,319 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requir

(RLNE5666091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Fairstone Avenue have any available units?
2612 Fairstone Avenue has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Fairstone Avenue have?
Some of 2612 Fairstone Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Fairstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Fairstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Fairstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Fairstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2612 Fairstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 2612 Fairstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Fairstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Fairstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Fairstone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2612 Fairstone Avenue has a pool.
Does 2612 Fairstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2612 Fairstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Fairstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Fairstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
