Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2501 Roswell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2501 Roswell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2501 Roswell Avenue
2501 Roswell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2501 Roswell Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom available in the heart of Myers Park. Windows were just replaced. Great space in sun room for enjoyment and natural light. Stack W/D unit included. Spacious rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue have any available units?
2501 Roswell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2501 Roswell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Roswell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Roswell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue offer parking?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Roswell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Roswell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte