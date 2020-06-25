Rent Calculator
2408 Chesterfield Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2408 Chesterfield Avenue
2408 Chesterfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2408 Chesterfield Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
2408 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue have?
Some of 2408 Chesterfield Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2408 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Chesterfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Chesterfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2408 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2408 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Chesterfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
