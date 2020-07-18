All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2231 Selwyn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2231 Selwyn Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2231 Selwyn Avenue

2231 Selwyn Avenue · (704) 333-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2231 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY remodeled condo off Selwyn Avenue in the heart of Myers Park. Beautiful upgrades and renovations. Unit has front door entrance through front of building off Selwyn Avenue or entrance through back door from parking. Back entrance enters into mud room and stack washer/dryer in closet. All new appliances, flooring, fixtures, vanities. Unit was completely remodeled. Like brand new. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, gorgeous tile in the bathroom with walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Unit is move in ready. Contact 704-333-5300 for viewing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
2231 Selwyn Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Selwyn Avenue have?
Some of 2231 Selwyn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Selwyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Selwyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2231 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Selwyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 2231 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Selwyn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2231 Selwyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2231 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Selwyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2231 Selwyn Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity