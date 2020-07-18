2231 Selwyn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

COMPLETELY remodeled condo off Selwyn Avenue in the heart of Myers Park. Beautiful upgrades and renovations. Unit has front door entrance through front of building off Selwyn Avenue or entrance through back door from parking. Back entrance enters into mud room and stack washer/dryer in closet. All new appliances, flooring, fixtures, vanities. Unit was completely remodeled. Like brand new. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, gorgeous tile in the bathroom with walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Unit is move in ready. Contact 704-333-5300 for viewing instructions.