All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2108 Hassell Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2108 Hassell Place
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

2108 Hassell Place

2108 Hassell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2108 Hassell Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Myers Park - Unbeatable location in the heart of Myers Park. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Convenient to Park Road Shopping Center. Great basement walks out to beautiful fenced in backyard! Washer included and dryer is negotiable. Fireplace-as is. Minimum 2-year lease.

(RLNE5093839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Hassell Place have any available units?
2108 Hassell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Hassell Place have?
Some of 2108 Hassell Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Hassell Place currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Hassell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Hassell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Hassell Place is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Hassell Place offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Hassell Place offers parking.
Does 2108 Hassell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Hassell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Hassell Place have a pool?
No, 2108 Hassell Place does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Hassell Place have accessible units?
No, 2108 Hassell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Hassell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Hassell Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte