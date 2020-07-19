207 Winding Canyon

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located Coulwood West Neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown, shopping and dining,close to Brookshire Blvd. Minutes from the interstate.



Available for a January 10, 2019 Move - In.



This home features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Laundry room

*Central air & heat

*1 Car garage



Don't miss out on this awesome property. To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at wwww.rent777.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Paw Creek Elementary

Coulwood Middle

West Mecklenburg High