207 Winding Canyon

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located Coulwood West Neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown, shopping and dining,close to Brookshire Blvd. Minutes from the interstate.
Available for a January 10, 2019 Move - In.
This home features:
*Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Laundry room
*Central air & heat
*1 Car garage
Don't miss out on this awesome property. To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at wwww.rent777.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Paw Creek Elementary
Coulwood Middle
West Mecklenburg High