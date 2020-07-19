All apartments in Charlotte
207 Winding Canyon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Winding Canyon

207 Winding Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 Winding Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located Coulwood West Neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown, shopping and dining,close to Brookshire Blvd. Minutes from the interstate.

Available for a January 10, 2019 Move - In.

This home features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Laundry room
*Central air & heat
*1 Car garage

Don't miss out on this awesome property. To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at wwww.rent777.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Paw Creek Elementary
Coulwood Middle
West Mecklenburg High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Winding Canyon have any available units?
207 Winding Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Winding Canyon have?
Some of 207 Winding Canyon's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Winding Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
207 Winding Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Winding Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 207 Winding Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 207 Winding Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 207 Winding Canyon offers parking.
Does 207 Winding Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Winding Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Winding Canyon have a pool?
No, 207 Winding Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 207 Winding Canyon have accessible units?
No, 207 Winding Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Winding Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Winding Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
