1905 Garibaldi Avenue

1905 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Move in ready! Stainless steel appliances! Close to the airport and downtown Charlotte! Fenced yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1905 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have?
Some of 1905 Garibaldi Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Garibaldi Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
