Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1905 Garibaldi Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1905 Garibaldi Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1905 Garibaldi Avenue
1905 Garibaldi Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1905 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready! Stainless steel appliances! Close to the airport and downtown Charlotte! Fenced yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1905 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have?
Some of 1905 Garibaldi Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1905 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Garibaldi Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Garibaldi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte