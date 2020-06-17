All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204

1829 Kenilworth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1829 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive condo located in the heart of Dilworth. Nine foot ceilings , granite counter tops, hardwood floors, private balcony and reserved garage parking in this secure building with elevator. Washer/dryer included. Fob for entry and a common area for greeting visitors. Fenced Dog park. Walk to grocery store, night-life, restaurants and specialty stores everywhere. Starbucks just across the street and only a short walk to Freedom Park. 5 minutes to uptown.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 have any available units?
1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 have?
Some of 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte