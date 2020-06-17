1829 Kenilworth Ave Unit 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Executive condo located in the heart of Dilworth. Nine foot ceilings , granite counter tops, hardwood floors, private balcony and reserved garage parking in this secure building with elevator. Washer/dryer included. Fob for entry and a common area for greeting visitors. Fenced Dog park. Walk to grocery store, night-life, restaurants and specialty stores everywhere. Starbucks just across the street and only a short walk to Freedom Park. 5 minutes to uptown.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.